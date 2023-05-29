May 29 – Be Generous – 1 Cor 9:10

10 Surely he says this for us, doesn’t he? Yes, this was written for us, because whoever plows and threshes should be able to do so in the hope of sharing in the harvest.

The ancient world was primarily an agricultural society. Even cities needed the farmer and farm products to keep society going, that reality plays out today. If there was no farmer, we who live in the city would not eat. Paul again states that the Lord has said and is even spelled out in the written page that whoever plows, and thrashes does so with the hope of sharing in the harvest. Those who harvest and work in the field of the Lord do so with the anticipation of being rewarded by those they serve under the Lord’s name. So why does Paul spend so much time on this? It is because he is teaching and reminding the Corinthians who are first generation Christians of their role and responsibility of caring for those who God sends to minister among them. Minsters of the gospel have the hope and right to expect something from the harvest. So lets us be generous and respectful in our care and responsibility for them.