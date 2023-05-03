May 3 – What is best – 1 Cor 7:27

27 Are you pledged to a woman? Do not seek to be released. Are you free from such a commitment? Do not look for a wife.

Paul then asks a question about being pledged or engaged. If you are then do not seek to be released. Finding a wife is a good thing. Being married is a godly desire and designed. He also states that if you are not married do not look for a wife. Paul is addressing both sides of the marriage coin. The issue is that whatever state you are content. Don’t let outside pressure make you do something you do not want or should not do. Remember in the ancient world there was big pressure on pro-creation and marriage. Many moms had nothing better to do but pressure their children on the matter.