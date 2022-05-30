May 30 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 5:20 For which I am an ambassador in chains. Pray that I may declare it fearlessly, as I should.

In Vs 20, Paul knew that it was his task to bring the mystery of the gospel which is all people no matter who they are, where they come from, what color their skin, or the language they speak is for them. Paul calls himself an ambassador in chains. He was in Rome because of the will of God. He had been warned about this but he knew that God wanted him to bring the message to the Roman elite. Paul looks at himself as a representative of Christ in his world and we are the same. Wherever we go and whoever we meet we represent a Kingdom of righteousness, peace, and joy. Like Paul, we should pray that we have courage and be fearless in our presentation of the gospel. Paul brought Christ into his world and we must do the same. Never let fear or doubt rob someone else of hearing the good news of Jesus Christ. It could literally save their soul.