May 30 – Sown Seed – 1 Cor 9:11

11 If we have sown spiritual seed among you, is it too much if we reap a material harvest from you?

Paul uses the illustration of how that he and his fellow apostles had sown spiritual seed among them. They were in fact a product of his fulfillment of the great commission. This is called the law of reciprocity. This was taught by Moses in Deut 25:4. Paul had supplied spiritual riches among them so why should he not expect material reward for his labor. Paul was pounding home a very important fact that those who sow to the Kingdom should expect those they serve and sow among to compensate them for their labor and work. Remember this is eternal work that is being done. You cannot measure the value of this work, but it should be fairly and adequately rewarded materially.