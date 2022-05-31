May 31, Devotion

Eph 6:21: Tychicus, the dear brother and faithful servant in the Lord, will tell you everything, so that you also may know how I am and what I am doing.

In vs 21, we are introduced to Tychicus, who was an Asiatic Christian who, with Trophimus, accompanied the Apostle Paul on a part of his journey from Macedonia to Jerusalem. He is also with Paul in Rome, where the apostle sent him to Ephesus, probably for the purpose of building up and encouraging the church there. He is known as a dear brother and faithful servant of the Lord. He would make the long journey to Ephesus to let them about Paul how he is and what he is doing. In those days they did not have skype, messenger, or Snapchat. It would take months for people to know the news. It was obvious the church in Ephesus wanted to know how Paul was doing and Tychicus would be Paul’s messenger. It should be our prayer that we exhibit the qualities of this man. We should all want to be dear friends and faithful servants in the Lord.