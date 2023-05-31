May 31 – Matter of Choice – 1 Cor 9:12

12 If others have this right of support from you, shouldn’t we have it all the more? But we did not use this right. On the contrary, we put up with anything rather than hinder the gospel of Christ.

Paul had previous talked about the apostles and their families and helpers. He talked about the brothers of Jesus and even Peter. Now some scholars believed that Peter also had made a visit to Corinth. This is of coursed based on what Paul talk about in the first part of this letter and was part of the schism that envelope the church with people living up behind certain people and ministries. Which unfortunately is a common practice today.

If these other ministries were worthy of support from the Corinthians how much more should Paul and his party deserve support. They were the ones who started and established the church. They were the ones who plowed, cultivated, and sowed the first spiritual seed in Corinth.

Paul however did not exercise this right. He along with those who travelled with him chose to instead work and care for themselves so that more resources could be put into evangelism and other worthy causes. If a worker for the Lord chooses to be b-vocational this frees up the church to spend their money on evangelism and community outreach. This however does not negate their responsibility to them if they choose to once again be compensated by the church.