May 4 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 5:27: And to present her to himself as a radiant church, without stain or wrinkle or any other blemish, but holy and blameless.

In vs 27, Jesus sees us His church as radiant, without stain, wrinkle, or blemish. Man is that how you see your spouse? She overlooks your obvious faults, failures, and habits can you do the same? Paul says to see her as blameless and holy. Now, remember Paul is talking to a group of people that just left paganism and idolatry and have no idea what a godly relationship is all about. This is a relationship guide for them. He is giving them a proper view of each other. Remember most of these men had been up to their conversion been cavorting with prostitutes and been immoral. They had no idea how to have a godly family. This is focused on the family moment for them. Like today many people have no idea what a godly relationship or family looks like and even those who call themselves Christian often are confused. Paul is challenging the men of Ephesus to see the women they are married to in a new light. They are new creatures in Christ with value. They are women of faith. Fellow believers and valuable partners in this new life of faith. They are precious and need to be seen in the light of Christ not the darkness of the world.