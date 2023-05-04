May 4 – To Spare You – 1 Cor 7:28

28 But if you do marry, you have not sinned; and if a virgin marries, she has not sinned. But those who marry will face many troubles in this life, and I want to spare you this.

Paul then states that if you marry it is not a sin and if a virgin marries, she has not sinned. Paul is advocating abstinence and chastity. Paul believes in the sanctity of marriage but as a bachelor he also has a bias towards it. We are not sure when Paul’s wife died but since her death Paul has been free to pursue the proclamation of the gospel.

Paul remembers that marriage has many traps, problems, and challenges. In the process of becoming one flesh personality, pride and self come into constant conflict. Paul simply wanted to spare the unmarried from this. Yet through all this Paul was advocating consistency, character, and responsibility. Whatever state you presently find yourself learn to bloom, grow and be thankful.