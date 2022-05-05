May 5 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 5:28: In this same way, husbands ought to love their wives as their own bodies. He who loves his wife loves himself.

In Vs 28, Paul says love your wife as you love your own body. Also, those who love their wives love themselves. How a man treats his spouse reflects how he looks at himself. Abusive people actually hate themselves and take it out on others. The very qualities you attack in others you see as lacking in yourself. Truth be told when you hate others you actually hate yourself. Hurt, bitterness, and unforgiveness color everything you think say, and do. When you love your wife you are loving God. When you treat your life well you are treating her as you would your own body. Men have a tendency to take care of themselves because it is part of their makeup to protect, care nurture, and supply. This desire is greater amplified because you have the spiritual dimension added. You want to please God and obey Him.