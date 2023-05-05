May 5 – Right view – 1 Cor 7:29

29 What I mean, brothers and sisters, is that the time is short. From now on those who have wives should live as if they do not;

This next section of verses is controversial according to today standards. Paul calls them his brothers and sisters. He considers part of his family in a spiritual sense. He then reminds them that the time is short. The church is always aware of the soon coming of the Lord. It has been the blessed hope from the tome of the apostles till today.

Paul then encourages those who have wives to act as if they do not. He does not tell them to abandon their responsibilities but to balance them out in the work of the Lord. Work as if this is the last day you have would a modern thought. Work as if this was your last few moments because it could be. They are to live in the light of eternity and the reality of the coming of the Lord. It is our blessed hope and motivation.