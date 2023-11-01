Nov 1 – All Restored – 1 Cor 15:25

25 For he must reign until he has put all his enemies under his feet.

Jesus Christ must reign. For one thousand years the world shall be ruled by Jesus Christ. The antichrist and the false prophet will not achieve their desired aim and goal. They will have a form of world domination for a short time but the trilogy of evil including satan will not succeed. They will be destroyed at the battle of Armageddon. Jesus Christ will defeat them with the sword that comes out of his mouth and then he will reign for a thousand years. After satan is released for a short time to deceive the nations. A fire from heaven will destroy them and then a new heaven and earth is created where paradise is restored, and the everlasting reign of God begins. Before that all creation will declare that Jesus Christ is Lord even satan.