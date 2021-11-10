Nov 10 – Vignettes on Prayer

After a few weeks in prayer I went to talk to Ivor Roset who at the time was the District Superintendent of the district that I was part of. I asked him if there was any churches available at the time. The first church he sent me to was St. Paul but there was no spark or confirmation so that became simply a preaching assignment. Brother Roset then informed me that Lacombe was available and we could preach there not for a call but as an assignment. We went to Lacombe the first weekend of October 1980. We walked into the church and there was Agnes McAlister. She never let on that Sunday that she knew who I was. It was only after our conversation over dinner with her and the other board members that I connected the dots. We had a mini interview with the board and after the evening service they asked us if we could come back in two weeks and preach once more in the church. We agreed and two weeks later we preached again and said if they wished we would let our name stand as the pastor. Little did we know that Agnes McAlister was praying and she knew we were to be her pastor. She did not share this with anyone for being a woman of integrity she would never try to influence anyone to vote for us. God was putting things into motion. When you step out in faith God will open and close doors all you have to do is stay in prayer and listen to His voice.