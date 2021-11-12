Nov 12 – Vignettes on Prayer

When we arrived in Lacombe we were naïve and inexperienced. I made my share fair of mistakes. Full of zeal and a desire to make a difference and yet not being a person of prayer at the time I needed someone to pray me through. Little did I know that God had strategically place someone where there and that was Agnes McAlister. She prayed for this young zealous, inexperienced young man night and day. I went to a Ministers Seminar in Lethbridge, Alberta and heard Glen Cole a pastor from California who told of a story where in his first church he greeted all the people who were not there. I went back to Lacombe and the following Sunday greeted all the people who were not there. At the time some would consider that a foolish declaration. Two years later when the church was full it was Agnes McAlister who pointed out this faith declaration. She told the congregation she thought I was naïve but that morning the church was full. She smiled and told the church to give the Lord a clap offering which they did. Faith sometimes seems foolish but God uses our faith to make things happen and it is wonderful to have an experienced pray warrior backing you.