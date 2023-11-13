Nov 13 – Planting – 1 Cor 15:37

37 When you sow, you do not plant the body that will be, but just a seed, perhaps of wheat or of something else.

Paul continues with his analogy of the seed as you pant a seed you cannot change the process you get what you sow. If it is a wheat seed that is what you get. You plant a fruit tree that is what you get. When you allow the Lord to plant into your life the seed of salvation and it grows to it maximize height and effort in your life you will attain at the time of resurrection a resurrected body. Paul is presenting this imagery to his audience to get them thinking about what kind of life they want to sow and reap. If you sow to the flesh, you get the flesh but if you sow to the spirit, you will get a spiritual life with its gifts and fruit.