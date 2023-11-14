Nov 14 – Genius – 1 Cor 15:38

38 But God gives it a body as he has determined, and to each kind of seed he gives its own body.

This portion of scripture is so important to the education and spiritual development of his audience. The are all first generation converts. They have come from a polytheistic society. They have been brought up in many philosophies and religious thought. They are now being educated not in simple biology but also in Christian thought based in a Jewish worldview. The thought of eternal life has always been believed in ancient society and even supreme beings, but Paul was exposing them to the reality of a single God who created all things and wishes to interact in their lives.

God is sovereign over his creation and every living and dead thing has a body or physical makeup that God has determined. We are His creation, and all plant and animal life has been a specific design to adapt and function in the environment they have been placed. For example, recently deep-sea scientists found a volcanic vent in the deep ocean with hundreds of new species of water life never known before but has adapted and flourish in this environment. It was God’s genius that made that possible.