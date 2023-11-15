Nov 15 – Master Craftsman – 1 Cor 15:39

39 Not all flesh is the same: People have one kind of flesh, animals have another, birds another and fish another.

Paul continues his biology lesson. Not all flesh is the same. People have one kind of flesh. We are arms. legs/ hands, feet, and head. We have internal organs that have functions. Animals have another type of body. They are some 8 million known species of animals on the planet. No one is the exact same. No two creatures completely alike. Birds came fly whereas wolves cannot. Fish came breathe in the water, but an elephant cannot. Insects can climb up a wall, but a dog cannot. Some as prey others are predators. Certain part of creation eliminate waste while other parts of it create it. Paul is laying out the autonomy and sovereignty of God on His creation. Each has their part to play in the grand scheme of creation design by the master craftsman.