Nov 15 – Psalm 139:4 – Before

This is an amazing psalm. David says before a word formed on His tongue the Lord knew it. Gabriel

Said the same thing in Dan 2:23 and 10:12. Before the request was out of our mouth, the answer was

Already on the way. This is both a scary and exciting thought. Scary because we say so many foolish

Things. Our words can restore or condemn us. Words can be healing or a disease. We are the only

Creatures on this planet who can speak blessing and curses out of the same mouth. The power of the

Tongue is amazing. James says it is like a blaze. It can set a world on fire. That is why David said in

Another psalm to put a watchman on his mouth that He would not sin against the Lord. Our exhortation

Today is simple. Watch what you say or you can get burned by it.