Nov 16 – Heavenly and Earthly Bodies – 1 Cor 15:40

40 There are also heavenly bodies and there are earthly bodies; but the splendor of the heavenly bodies is one kind, and the splendor of the earthly bodies is another.

Paul encourages his audience to look at the sky and see the sun, moon ad stars. Creation is the silent witness for God. Creation is the external manifestation of a master designer. There is earthly body in man and woman. There is a splendor, beauty, and magnificence in how God created and designed us. David writes that we are marvellously and wonderfully created. No one has your eye and finger prints. No one thinks, speaks, and acts like you. You have a splendor of your own. All creation has different designs and function within this world structure, but all have a part to play for the glory and splendor of God. Paul is explaining God’s part in creation and not some mythical suggestion by uninformed people.

The world was not created by a Greek pantheon of demigods but by a God of intelligence and spiritual dimension beyond human understanding.