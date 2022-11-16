Nov 16 – Lofty – Psalm 139:5

David continues on his thought about the omniscience of God. The Lord is before and behind us.

He hems us in and keeps on the straight path if we let Him. Just to know that God knows what we

Think before we think it is beyond understanding. Our minds cannot fathom or process it. The thing

We have to remember is that God is our architect. He is our designer. Now a thing is out of place.

Some days I just sit and wonder at the marvelous thing God has constructed. Every part of our body

hass a function. Nothing happened by chance. God constructed a wonderful thing when He made us.

David said that we are marvelous and wonderfully made. Now today remember you have a purpose

for life. This is for us to find out and then do our part. You have only this day before you. So as you

begin this day ask the question. God what do you want me do it and then give me all I need to get it

done. Like the old chorus says, “You will be amazed at the Lord has done.” To think that God wants

to use us to wonderful to comprehend and to lofty to know.