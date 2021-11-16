Nov 16 – Vignettes on Prayer

The Eunice Meyers campaign would last three days and four services. On the Sunday morning the church was pleasantly full. With an average attendance of 35, we had come a long way. There were several young people in the audience who responded to the call to salvation. As in any small community people came from other churches to hear the special speaker. Eunice preached a strong salvation message and then invited people to be filled with the Holy Spirit. People responded but what was surprising was how many young people connected with this old style evangelist. Little did I know that this was the main object of these ladies prayers. At the time we had 6 young people in our youth group. Two being from the Ganske family and the other two from the Seely family. They had prayed for a revival among the young people and this was happening. That is why we should be very specific in what we are praying for. Remember ask and you shall receive. James 4:2, you have not because you ask not.