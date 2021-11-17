Nov 17 – Vignettes on Prayer

The crusade with Eunice Meyers was the breakthrough the church in Lacombe needed. The three days and four services changed the dynamics of the church forever. The church went from 35 people to 60 which was wonderful but the real changed happened in the youth group. The Friday before the campaign the youth group had its usual 6. The following Friday there were 30 young people and that number never diminished during the remainder of our time there. We went to a David Mainse rally two weeks later and we took 29 young people to the rally. Our church became the talk of the area. It was all because of this trio of prayer warriors. Their prayers were the foundation for Lacombe. Here is the testimony of this church. They have only had three pastors in 40 years myself included. Their current pastor has been there almost 30 years. He is the finest man you will ever meet. Their average attendance is in the hundreds. They are the most stable church in that area far cry from the first thirty years. It is all because of the prayers of these three ladies. The heart and soul of this trio was Agnes McAlister who prayed for a little boy who later became her pastor. Her dedication to prayer was the secret. We need more like her and my prayer is that after reading this you will want to be like her.