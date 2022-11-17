Nov 17 – Where do I go? – Psalm 139:8-10

David now spends some time talking about the omni-presence of God. Where can one go to escape

The presence of the Lord? If we go into the heavens the Lord is there. If we go to hell He is there. We

Could rise on the wings of the dawn or to the farthest side of the sea and the Lord is there. You cannot

Escape the Lord. I use to live in Yellowknife NWT and people would move to this city thinking they could

Run away from God. How foolish to think that.

Even in the bleakest and darkest places God’s hand can guide us. When you are in your darkest place

God will be there. He promises to never leave or forsake us. David knew that even in the darkest

And most troubled times of his life the Lord was there. For us no matter what we are facing the Lord is

there. Call to Him and ask Him to help. He is only a prayer away, ready to give divine assistance.