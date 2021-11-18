Nov 18 – Vignettes on Prayer

 

God has promised to answer our prayers in this vignette we will look at two verses that illustrate this promise.  In Psalm 91:15, David tells us, “He will call on me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him and honor him.”  What a great and marvelous thought.  God will answer , deliver and honor us.  In Isaiah 58:9, Isaiah reveals, “Then you will call, and the Lord will answer;

you will cry for help, and he will say: Here am I.  “If you do away with the yoke of oppression, with the pointing finger and malicious talk.”  God will answer and say here I am.  The only condition is that we stop our finger pointing and malicious talk.  Powerful verses showing us that God answers our prayers and delivers on His promises.