Nov 18 – Vignettes on Prayer

God has promised to answer our prayers in this vignette we will look at two verses that illustrate this promise. In Psalm 91:15, David tells us, “He will call on me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him and honor him.” What a great and marvelous thought. God will answer , deliver and honor us. In Isaiah 58:9, Isaiah reveals, “Then you will call, and the Lord will answer;

you will cry for help, and he will say: Here am I. “If you do away with the yoke of oppression, with the pointing finger and malicious talk.” God will answer and say here I am. The only condition is that we stop our finger pointing and malicious talk. Powerful verses showing us that God answers our prayers and delivers on His promises.