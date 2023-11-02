Nov 2 – Death defeated – 1 Cor 15:26

26 The last enemy to be destroyed is death.

Paul states that enemy of life is death. He views it as a living being. It is the portal into eternity. One moment you are here on earth the next moment you have entered your destination to the next. One moment you are with the Lord or away from the Lord. The resurrection has destroyed the power of death, hell, and the grave. When death has been destroyed no more waiting for God’s decision. You will live forever. Paul would then reveal the future of how death has been swallowed up in victory. For the moment however for all mankind death has the ultimate say. No one will escape. Even Elijah and Enoch will face it if you believe that they are the two prophets of Revelation. Death is not your friend unless through Jesus Christ you have passed from death unto life. Only Jesus Christ has risen form the dead permanently. His Resurrection is the means and vehicle in which our future resurrection has been secured.