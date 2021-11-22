Nov 22 – Vignettes on Prayer

In this series of Vignettes we will look at the reasons why God will not answer your prayers. He promises he will unless we break one of the conditions of prayers. Here are two causes for unanswered prayer. In 1 Sam 14:37, “So Saul asked God, “Shall I go down and pursue the Philistines? Will you give them into Israel’s hand?” But God did not answer him that day.” Saul was disobedient. Being disobedient is a sure fire way to not have your prayers answered. God expects us to obey. Obedience is better than sacrifice. Rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft. 1 Sam 15:23 The next cause is Secret sin. David wrote in Ps 66:18, that if we regard iniquity in our heart the Lord will not hear us. Iniquity is habitual sin. So if you want God to answer your prayers put these two aside immediately.