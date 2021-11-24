Nov 24 – Vignettes on Prayer

We have been looking at reasons and causes for God not answering our prayers. We have to realize the reasons God does not answer our prayers sometimes is because we have broken the conditions of prayer. Here are two more reasons contained with scripture. Solomon wrote in Prov 28:9, “If anyone turns a deaf ear to my instruction, even their prayers are detestable.” When we become deaf to God’s word our prayers will become detestable to God. Listen to what Isaiah says in 1:15, “When you spread out your hands in prayer, I hide my eyes from you; even when you offer many prayers, I am not listening. Your hands are full of blood! When we hurt, murder in our hearts others the Lord will not hear our prayers. Remember we do not have to kill someone to stop our prayers our hearts just the desire to destroy them in some way. We must be free, clean, and pure to have our prayers flow freely.