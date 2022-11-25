Nov 25 – My portion – Psalm 142:5

This psalm is a miskal and it was a prayer that David did when he was in a cave running from Saul.

Bottom line David was in trouble and he needed help. David states that he cried out to the Lord. He reminded himself, his men and the Lord that the Lord is two things. He is the refuge David was looking for. David was in cave hiding but He knew the Lord would help him. David up to this point had been delivered from a lion, bear, Goliath and soon Saul. God will help you and deliver you today.

David claimed the Lord as his portion in the land of the living. David understood he was basically

Bullet proof until the Lord said otherwise and so are you. I have a friend named Cal Bombay and for many years was going in the Sudan to help the farmers. He has been listed by the communist and then Islamic government as an enemy of the state. He kept going back time after time. I asked him why he did it and He told me he was bullet proof unto God said otherwise. It is so true. God has his angels watching over us. The secret is to pray and ask God for help and divine intervention. Make that part of your prayer routine today.