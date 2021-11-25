Nov 25 – Vignettes on Prayer

This is our fourth Vignette on the causes for God not answering our prayers. Isaiah 59:2, says, “But your iniquities have separated you from your God; your sins have hidden his face from you, so that he will not hear.” Iniquity also means, “immoral or grossly unfair behavior. So when you display this, God will not hear your prayers. In Zech 7:13 we find another cause for unanswered prayer. “When I called, they did not listen; so when they called, I would not listen,’ says the Lord Almighty..” Our stubbornness is another reason or cause. It is okay to be stubborn for righteousness but not when God wants to change our hearts or behavior. Be wary of these two it is easy to become like this.