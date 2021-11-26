Nov 26 – Vignettes on Prayer

This is the last snap shot about why God does hear and answer our prayers based on scripture. James shows us in 1:5-7, “But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt, because the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind. 7 That person should not expect to receive anything from the Lord.” Our instability keeps us from having our prayers answered. And lastly in James 4:3, “When you ask, you do not receive, because you ask with wrong motives, that you may spend what you get on your pleasures.” Our self-indulgence is the cause for our unanswered prayers. So today check your motives and work on your stability and your prayers will be answered.