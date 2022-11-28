Nov 28  – Morning time – Psalm 143:8

David gives us a hint of his devotional life. He was a man that loved morning times with the Lord. He states the morning will bring about of word of the Lord and how the Lord has unfailing love. Since knowledge then brings David to a place where he trusts in the Lord. The mercies of Lord are new every morning and great is the Lord’s faithfulness.

David expects that the Lord will show Him the way to go every morning. David used that morning time to meet and get direction from the Lord. Our prayer times should be design to ask the Lord for His will that day. We should be seeking first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness and all things will be added unto us.

David then cries out to the Lord to rescue him from his enemies because he hides himself in the Lord. David knew that only the Lord could help him so he went to the Lord every day to get the wisdom strength and will he needed that day. If David thought this was important you should as well.