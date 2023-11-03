Nov 3 – All Restored – 1 Cor 15:27

27 For he “has put everything under his feet.” Now when it says that “everything” has been put under him, it is clear that this does not include God himself, who put everything under Christ.

Paul then brings the authority of the Godhead into the discussion. Christ has put all things on the earth under His feet. This does not include God which Paul has already discussed earlier on in the book that God Himself is three persons in one. The Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Three separate persons yet one in essence. Each distinct yet different. Neither greater nor less than the other. A mystery yet revealed. In this case all things have been put under the rule, reign, authority, power, and dominion of Christ. Jesus Christ is the person whom all things have been fulfilled and made right. All creation has been restored and all who are part of it. God is sovereign.

