Nov 30 – Vignettes on Prayer

To have your prayers answered you have to follow what James says in James 5:16, “Confess your sins to one another and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective.” When of confession of sin is made and when you intercede for others you prayers will be answered. The key to all of this is walking in righteousness. It means being morally right. Your character and motives are in right line with God’s. You want His will plan and purpose in your life. This is a moment by moment, hour by hour thought. Remember the only day you have is this one. So pray with a righteous heart and life.