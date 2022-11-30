Nov 30 – Your name sake – Psalm 143:11

David reminds the Lord that his reputation is on the line. For His name sake David asks the Lord to preserve his life. David knew that he was in trouble. He was in trouble over his head and he knew the Lord was the only one who could help him. There are times in our lives when we do not know what to do. Our wisdom, resources and skill failed us. Then and only then do we full realize our limitations. It is in that moment we should turn to Lord. The truth is that we should call unto the Lord long before that happens.

David then asks the Lord in his righteousness to bring him out of his trouble. The Lord had delivered David from a bear, lion, Goliath and Saul. Still as the king of Israel he had many nations around trying to destroy him. He knew his success was in the Lord. So he knew he need the Lord’s help. Only righteousness can truly help and save us so call unto the Lord and see His salvation which will bring honor to his name.