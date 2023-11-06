Nov 6 – Why? – 1 Cor 15:30

30 And as for us, why do we endanger ourselves every hour?

Paul now begins with a question about if the dead are not raising why does he and his fellow apostles endanger themselves every hour? They are being persecuted, maligned, chased, beaten, and scorned. Paul would list all the things that he faced in other letters. Every year between 300,000 to 500,000 Christians is martyred around the world. There are 50 countries actively persecuting the church. When the Taliban took over Afghanistan two years ago there were many reports of hundreds of Christians losing their lives. If there is no resurrection from the dead, why would anyone give their lives for a lie. Paul puts the question forth?