Nov 7 – A Boast – 1 Cor 15:31

31 I face death every day—yes, just as surely as I boast about you in Christ Jesus our Lord.

Paul explains his personal reality. Every single day he is facing death. There are several groups that want his life. Every city he goes to has an element of people in them that want Paul to be destroyed. Paul was part of a group as was declared in Axt 17:6 by the citizens of Thessalonica. “The men who have turned the world upside down have come to our city.” How I wish that was the commendation every one of us would have.

Paul then says as he boasts about this reality he also boasts about them and their faith Christ Jesus our Lord. Paul wanted everyone everywhere to know about how proud he was about them. In spite of the divisions, problems and concerns Paul did loved them, appreciated them and prayed for them. The reality is the church is a hospital where the sick come and be healed and go out and find others who in turn can be healed and restored.