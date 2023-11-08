Nov 8 – Cornerstone – 1 Cor 15:32

32 If I fought wild beasts in Ephesus with no more than human hopes, what have I gained? If the dead are not raised, “Let us eat and drink, for tomorrow we die.”

Paul gives us a snapshot of what he had faced before coming to Corinth. He had faced wild beasts in Ephesus. He had been arrested and been in arena and obviously survived. If he had faced these real obstacles with only human hope, what would he had gained. The resurrection and its many benefits are the reason why Paul goes on. If Jesus was dead than all that Paul had done was in vain and Paul quotes Solomon from the book of Ecclesiastes that we should eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow or the next day we die.

The resurrections give life meaning and direction. It gives hope and a future. The resurrection gives us the knowledge that this life is just the beginning of a beautiful and wonderful eternal life. You have something to look forward to on the other side of the veil of life. Jesus stated where He is we shall be also. It is the cornerstone of all the future depends on.