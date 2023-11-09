Nov 9 – Watch out – 1 Cor 15:33

33 Do not be misled: “Bad company corrupts good character.”

Paul begins to address some behaviour problems that the Corinthians and we can as well. He does not want them or us to be misled. It is easy to fall into some bad habits and behaviours. Paul reminds them hat bad company will always corrupt and influence good character. You can not live in a corrupt world and not be affected. The only solution to the sinful world in which we live is to be born again. It is the antidote given by God to the sinful nature of man. When Jesus met with Nicodemus in John 3, Nicodemus thought that his righteousness was enough for eternal life. Jesus countered that and told him that he must be born again.

Salvation is the mans and way that we can be keep from the pollution and stains of the world. James would remind his readers that true religion was taking care of the widows and orphans and keeping oneself from being polluted by the world. A practical illustration is when you walk by a group of smokers. The smell soon is on your body and clothes. Only redemption can prevent that from corrupting your character. It is also a warning to watch out who you are friends with and hang out with.