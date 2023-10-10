Oct 10 – Third Day – 1 Cor 15:4

4 that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures,

Paul now begins to relate the eyewitness accounts and the events around His death, burial, and resurrection. Jesus was buried in the grave of Joseph. He was a member of the ruling council. He was along with Nicodemus prepared and then out Jesus in the grave. It was also under the order of Pilate and the council that the grave was guarded by Roman soldiers and carried the seal if authority of Rome that no one could disturb or steal the body.

On the first day of the week Jesus rose on the third day according to the scriptures. Many places in the Old Testament Jesus’ resurrection were predicted and promised. He was wounded for our transgression and bruised for iniquities. His body even today carries the brand marks of what happened that day.

