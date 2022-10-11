Oct 11 – He will not slumber – Psalm 121:3-4

This psalm has given comfort, help and hope for so many over the centuries. It is psalm of hope.

These verses here remind us that the Lord will not allow us to slip into destruction. We will not stay

down when we fall. There is a song written for the 2006 FIFA world games that said, “I get knock down

but I get back up again.” That must be our attitude to win. The beautiful thing is that we have the Lord

on our side. The bible says that with the Lord for us, who can be against us. So true.

The Lord will not slumber or sleep. As He watches over Israel so He will watch over us. As a covenant

Person you have the promise of protection and help. The Lord will not fall asleep. He will be constant.

He will always be aware of your situation. Oft times when God does not seem to be answering it is

Because He is working behind the scenes ordering things into place. So trust Him and see your full and

Complete salvation.