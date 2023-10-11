Oct 11 – Peter and the Twelve – 1 Cor 15:5

5 and that he appeared to Cephas.and then to the Twelve.

Paul has been listing the post resurrection appearances. He was listing them in order to bring clarity and also bearing witness that Jesus was not a ghost or some illusion. He showed himself alive with many infallible truths. The resurrection is the cornerstone of the Christian faith. If Jesus did not rise from the dead than everything he said and did was a lie. The apostles were liars, and the Bible is not true. The witnesses such as Peter and the twelve were fakers and deceivers. The proof was the resurrection. Paul said if Jesus was in the grace than we are the pitiful groups of people on the planet because we have believed a liar and promoted it as truth.