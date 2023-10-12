Oct 12 – 500 – 1 Cor 15:6

6 After that, he appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers and sisters at the same time, most of whom are still living, though some have fallen asleep.

Paul then states that Jesus showed himself to more than five hundred people who were followers of Christ. This is not mentioned in the gospels, but Paul lists it for the benefit of the church to show them that their belief in Jesus Christ was solid because of the testimony of many witnesses. Paul even states that some of these witnesses are still alive and some have passed into eternity. Today one witness can sentence a person to jail for many years. Testimony is proof of truth and reliability. These witnesses were proof and reliable to the fact that Jesus rose from the dead. Jesus was not a figment or fanciful illusion of the people who believed in Him. These post resurrection appearances were indisputable proof of Jesus Claims and truth. Paul says you cannot fool 500 people who come up and touch you and speak with you.