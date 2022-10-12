This is such a great psalm for someone going through a season of problems. You can read this and

know that you can lift your eyes up to the one who made the mountains and you will find that your help

comes from the Lord. You are never alone in any battle that you face. Jesus said that He would never

forsake or leave you. When you are facing sickness the Lord is your healer. When faced with lack of

resources and bills need to be paid the Lord is your provider. When you don’t know where to turn the

Lord is your guide and compass for life.

Our help comes from the Lord. He is the maker of heaven and earth. He created this world out of

Nothing. He spoke and the world was formed. When you need Him, He will always be there. Such a

Great promise when you need help. Life at times overwhelms us and yet our lifeline is promises such

As this one. So today, look up and see the Lord come and help. Make Him your help today and then

Call on Him. You will find Him faithful.