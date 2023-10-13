Oct 13 – James and the Apostles – 1 Cor 15:7

7 Then he appeared to James, then to all the apostles.

Jesus then appeared to his own brother James. James was well known throughout the Christian world as the leader of the church at Jerusalem. He was the leader of the more traditional branch of the church. He believed in the fact that Christianity was not just a spoken truth but also a living truth. He believed that you needed to show your faith by how you lived and acted. There were many subscribers of James thought in the Corinthian church, so Paul mentions him to validate what he is saying. Jesus also appeared to the apostles again to give further instructions and proof of his resurrection. Paul is doing a line by line and event by event list of Jesus post resurrection appearances to silence the critics and increase the faith of the church.