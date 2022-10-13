Oct 13 – Peace of Jerusalem – Psalm 122:6

In this Psalm David asks for the people to pray for the peace of Jerusalem. This has become

universal statement. As Jerusalem goes so does the world. It is the center of the plan of God. Anyone

who attacks Jerusalem attacks God. It is his chosen city. Whatever happens in Israel affects the world.

No city has been attacked and rebuilt like Jerusalem. It is central to three major religions. Billions of

People have a stake in what happens to it. It has been a source of pride and sorrow. We need to pray

For it because whatever happens here will change the course of the world. It is the most important city

In the world because it is part of God’s plan. The New Jerusalem will come down one day and be home

To the redeemed. So today pray for the peace of Jerusalem and pray the Prince of Peace will invade the

Hearts of those around you and bring His peace into their heart.