Oct 14 – My Eyes – Psalm 123:1-2
The writer tells his audience that he is going to lift his eyes up to the Lord of heaven. He is going to
Put his trust in the Lord. When George Mueller was building a new larger building to house his orphans
He put his trust in the Lord. He did not tell anyone about the need but just prayed about it. The miracle
was in just 441 days the Lord gave him more than enough to meet the need. Lift your eyes unto the
Lord. As the servant look to the eyes of his master and as the maid looks to the eyes of her mistress we
Should anticipate and expect and answer from the Lord. You must watch or you could miss it. That is
Why we are told to watch and pray.
When we look to the Lord we will find His mercy and grace. God wants us to look to Him in our time
Of need. Those who seek first the Kingdom of God and its righteousness will have things their needs.
Met. So Today look to the Lord. Lift your eyes to Him and expect an answer. Trust in Him and you will
not be disappointed.