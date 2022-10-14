Oct 14 – My Eyes – Psalm 123:1-2

The writer tells his audience that he is going to lift his eyes up to the Lord of heaven. He is going to

Put his trust in the Lord. When George Mueller was building a new larger building to house his orphans

He put his trust in the Lord. He did not tell anyone about the need but just prayed about it. The miracle

was in just 441 days the Lord gave him more than enough to meet the need. Lift your eyes unto the

Lord. As the servant look to the eyes of his master and as the maid looks to the eyes of her mistress we

Should anticipate and expect and answer from the Lord. You must watch or you could miss it. That is

Why we are told to watch and pray.

When we look to the Lord we will find His mercy and grace. God wants us to look to Him in our time

Of need. Those who seek first the Kingdom of God and its righteousness will have things their needs.

Met. So Today look to the Lord. Lift your eyes to Him and expect an answer. Trust in Him and you will

not be disappointed.