Oct 16 – Grace – 1 Cor 15:10

But by the grace of God I am what I am, and his grace to me was not without effect. No, I worked harder than all of them—yet not I, but the grace of God that was with me.

Paul had a wonderful view of grace. He knew he had received unmerited favour. He had experience God’s riches at Christ expense. He had experienced God’s grace and he had molded him and made him what he was. His view, ideas and philosophy were molded b the grace of God. It had a dramatic effect on him. He has worked harder than all of them. He has travelled more, laboured more, suffered more, and endured more. Yet Paul knew it was the grace of God that drove Him and enabled Him to do what he had done. Grace was what called him, and it was grace that kept him. There is an old saying, God will not send you somewhere where the grace of God could not maintain and keep you. Paul was revealing that grace is complex and has many faces to it. In reality you will spend a lifetime understanding and living the reality of grace.