Oct 17 – Believe – 1 Cor 15:11

11 Whether, then, it is I or they, this is what we preach, and this is what you believed.

Pul makes it clear that the vessel and ambassador of the truth of Jesus Christ is not the matter. The reality is that Jesus Christ is preached. Jesus Christ is object and subject of their faith. He is the author and finisher of the faith. Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection is the central truth of the gospel. His broken body and shed blood are the vehicles in which this faith is completed. Paul says that this is what they believed. It was also the reason why Paul listed all the post resurrection appearances. They were to validate and authenticate what he has been saying. Paul was presenting evidence. Evidence that was indisputable because of the witnesses.