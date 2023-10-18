Oct 18 – Certain Truth – 1 Cor 15:12

The Resurrection of the Dead

12 But if it is preached that Christ has been raised from the dead, how can some of you say that there is no resurrection of the dead?

This next section is probably the most important part of this letter. Paul goes on to explain the importance and reality of the resurrection. Paul has just listed the witnesses of Christ’s post resurrection appearances. Paul then states that he and others have preached has rising from the dead. Yet there were some who in the audience that said Christ had not risen from the dead or that there was no resurrection of the dead. This was a direct challenge to the Judaizers or former Sadducees who did not believe in the resurrection of the dead. This was the cornerstone of all the church believed and preached. Paul was about to explain why the resurrection is essential to the faith. Truth is always denied by certain people and elements in the church. They must be confronted and educated about what the church believes and stands for in every generation.