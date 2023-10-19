Oct 19 – All a Lie – 1 or 15:13

13 If there is no resurrection of the dead, then not even Christ has been raised.

Paul begins a logically presentation and a commonsense approach. If there is no resurrection of the dead. Then not even Christ has been raised. Paul is stating that Christ and His post resurrection appearances were an illusion and fantasy contrive by the witnesses to deceive and manipulate a tragic event into a false religion design to comfort and help people in a chaotic and dark world to cope in the hopeless reality they were living in. Oppression and slavery were rampant. Racism, prejudice and bigotry abound so this message was design to give hope but if no resurrection then in reality there is no hope because it was all a lie.