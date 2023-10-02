Oct 2 – Proper View of Women – 1 Cor 14:33-34

34 Women should remain silent in the churches. They are not allowed to speak, but must be in submission, as the law says. 35 If they want to inquire about something, they should ask their own husbands at home; for it is disgraceful for a woman to speak in the church.

This portion of scripture is especially contentious today. Advancement in women’s rights, equal view of women and modern view of feminism have caused the controversy related to this scripture. Remember this is the first century the audience was Greeks and Jews. The reality of the situation s that men were seated on one side and women and children on the other. Often women would interrupt the speaker and the service to get clarification to what was going on. The audience was also by and large uneducated. In Paul’s day literacy rates were 95% uneducated, Church protocol and order were being established in this letter.

That is why Paul stated that whenever they spouse wanted clarification on should be done at home. What was disgraceful in Pauline thought is for a women or person in general to interrupt a service. Paul had just given instruction on this matter in the previous verses and paragraph. Paul worked closely with several women who he valued and honored. Paul is not against women leadership he is against disorder and interruption.